Wallice Shares Killer New Song 'Funeral'

Wallice has shared her new song 'Funeral'.

The LA riser's new EP '90s American Superstar' is out now, a conceptual piece that charts the rise and fall of a fictional alter ego.

A kind of Gen Z Ziggy Stardust creation, the EP is emblazoned with colour, pivoting between indie rock tropes and explicit pop.

'Funeral' is a key part of the new project, and it's just gained the full video treatment.

Matching melodrama and caustic in-jokes, the clip underlines the raw ambition fuelling the rise of Wallice.

She comments...

"The video for ‘Funeral’ was really important to me. It's my favourite song that I’ve made so far. I pictured a concert-like celebration instead of a traditional solemn funeral, sort of taking the heaviness of a funeral and treating it lightly. In my videos I like to incorporate my lyrics in a literal way, but I also try to capture the tone of them as well."

"This video walks the line between melodramatic and sarcastic in a way that really captures my sense of humour. The video is also more broadly a symbol for how I'm evolving as an artist – the 'death' of cowgirl Wallice is meant to mark the end of that era and the beginning of the next."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nicole Busch

