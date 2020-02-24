Wallice Shares Endearing Lo-Fi Bop 'Punching Bag'

Los Angeles alt-pop riser Wallice has shared her new single 'Punching Bag'.

The track was recorded in just one day, and finds the California based songwriter cutting loose.

It's a song about missing personal connections, and learning to sever yourself from the past - it's also a coy, lo-fi flavoured bop.

Out now, 'Punching Bag' has a neat chorus, but it's more than that, with Wallice showing real lyrical depth in her friendship explorations.

Wallice says the single "started with me seeing the address of an old friend pop up in my Google maps as a suggested destination, but we weren’t talking at the time so it just made me feel weird. I wanted to be able to just go to their house and hang out with them but that wasn’t an option anymore. Around the same time I had another friend get a girlfriend and completely stop talking to me."

"I realised that there is such a correlation between strained friendships and romantic relationships that most people have probably felt. There’s such a strange absence of someone who used to be such a big part of your life. I made it with the thought of the protagonist (me, cause I am the one singing) being so dramatic and manipulative to do anything to see this other person, but in a completely relatable and valid way."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Callaghan Kevany

