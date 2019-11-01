Walking On Cars Share Biting Video For 'Monster'

Ireland's Walking On Cars have always worked with a sharp sense of purpose.

The band's debut - biting, searing, but endlessly charming - felt precise, the work of a group of musicians who knew exactly what they wanted to achieve.

New album 'Colours' builds on this, while taking Walking On Cars in a myriad of new directions.

Out on April 12th, it was recorded between the band’s own home studio in County Kerry, London’s legendary RAK studios, and Angelic Studios near Banbury (incidentally where The 1975 also made their latest LP).

With a trio of preview shows taking place this month, Walking On Cars have shared piercing, ominous new song 'Monster'.

We've got first play of the video, a tantalising glimpse of the seductive yet deadly world Walking On Cars inhabit.

A potent start to the week, it's a sign that you can simply never turn your back on this enormously talented Irish group.

Tune in now.

Catch Walking On Cars at the following shows:

January

21 Dublin Whelan’s

22 London Omeara

24 Cologne Luxor

