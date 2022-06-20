Waleed's 'Se Rompen' Is An Intriguing Fusion

DC based producer Waleed has shared his track 'Se Rompen' in full.

Easy on the ear and highly refreshing, 'Se Rompen' has a rare immediacy, a feeling that it has always been a part of your life.

In actual fact, that's not far from the case - a sleeper hit last year, it was spun out by countless big names, including Four Tet, Daphni, Floating Points, and more.

Including in Ben UFO's Essential Mix, the clamour for a full, official release reached boiling point.

Freshly signed to City Slang, 'Se Rompen' is available online in full, with the track now reaching vinyl for the first time.

50 hand-numbered test pressings are now available, a chance to soak up Waleed's cross-heritage mesh, and his instinctive use of sound design.

The merger of light and shade in the track pivots between euphoria and drifting melancholia, and the lack of resolution makes it all the more potent.

Tune in now.

- - -