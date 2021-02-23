Wait. This Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar Mash Up Is Actually Genius

A new mixtape splices together classic albums by Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.

Mash ups are a fairly staid phenomenon - in truth, they've never truly recovered from the post-Millennial overkill that saw undeniable banger 'Freak Like Me' race up the charts.

This new mixtape, however, works perfectly, and feels remarkably fresh - in spite of the familiarity of the source material.

Yep, 'GOOD KID TWISTED FANTASY' melds together the DNA of 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' and 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' ... and it works!

A true Frankenstein's monster, the mixtape has a life of its own, and it causes you to look at the separate documents in a different light.

Tune in below and help the makers on Patreon HERE.

