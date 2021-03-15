Wait. Is There An Oasis Biopic In The Works?

Rumours are mounting that an Oasis biopic could be in the works.

The Sun reports that Liam and Noel Gallagher have helped form a new production company, aimed at working on cinematic ventures.

The firm Kosmic Kyte was registered via Companies Hous, with Alec McKinlay - from Ignition Management - listed alongside the warring siblings as a director.

So, what could it mean? Liam Gallagher seems to be dropping hints about a potential biopic:

There gonna put in the movies there gonna make a big star out of me c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 17, 2021

There's certainly been a glut of similar films, with Liam's one-time bete noire Robbie Williams the next in line for the silver screen.

With Creation Records boss Alan McGee also becoming the subject of a feature length film , it seems that the Gallagher brothers are keen to get a piece of the action.

Of course, the Oasis story has already been told at length, including the fantastic 2016 film Supersonic.

