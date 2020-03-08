Wait. Is Taylor Swift Fighting Dirty In Her Fontaines D.C. Chart Battle?

The chart battle between Fontaines D.C. and Taylor Swift has taken another turn.

The American icon smashed to No. 1 with her album 'Folklore', a beautiful song cycle written and recorded during lockdown.

Irish band Fontaines D.C. released their album 'A Hero's Death' the week after, and perhaps doubted their chances against the pop heroine.

Huge pre-order sales seemed to push them ahead, however, leading to a change of tact from Team Swift.

The CD version of 'Folklore' is now on sale , its release brought forward by a number of weeks to counteract the independent band's push.

This is ice cold https://t.co/fcaDugWuog — piran (@PiranAston_) August 5, 2020

Shameless. — Tim Hampson (@timothy_hampson) August 5, 2020

It's a curious move: does a globally renowned icon like Taylor Swift truly have anything to fear?

Physical sales count for more than streams, and this could dash Fontaines D.C.'s hopes of an unlikely chart upset.

That said, there's still all to fight for...

