Wait. Is Shawn Mendes Teasing New Material?

Shawn Mendes seems to be teasing something new.

The pop icon just sent the internet into meltdown, tweeting three simple words and then hitting 'send'.

Here's the tweet:

Could it be the start of something new? It certainly reads like it, while it's been a long time since his self-titled third album dropped back in 2018.

Indeed, Clash spoke to Shawn at the beginning of that era - re-visit our cover interview HERE.

As Seventeen point out - 'Wonder' could well be his new album, with further details rumoured to have leaked online.

Photo Credit: Paul Phung

