Wait. Does Kanye West Want To Collaborate With Bob Dylan?

It's been a long, strange old year for Kanye West.

From production credits to solo albums, Wyoming playback events, lengthy interviews, and his support - however qualified - for Donald Trump, Yeezy has rarely been out of the news credits.

With 2018 coming to an end, Kanye West has caused a stir once more, seeming to suggest that a collaboration with Bob Dylan could/should be on the cards.

It was all sparked by a simple tweet:

Calling out to Bob Dylan Let’s get together — ye (@kanyewest) December 12, 2018

The purists were immediately outraged, voicing their disapproval in the mentions.

But: could it happen? Kanye West has already chalked up a number of All Time Greats on his CV, notably working with Sir Paul McCartney and Rihanna on the same single.

For his part Dylan has eulogised hip-hop; from connections to The Roots and Beastie Boys through to his viral run through of LL Cool J's classic 'Mama Said Knock You Out' the Great Bard hasn't shied away from his approval.

Our verdict: Stranger things have happened, but we're not holding out breath.

