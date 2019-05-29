Wait. Did The Chainsmokers Copy Twenty One Pilots Stage Show?

Twenty One Pilots fans are up in arms...
Robin Murray
News
30 · 09 · 2019

Stage shows are a massive, massive undertaking.

Often taking months - if not years - to plan, lay out, and execute, they can leave a permanent impact on fans' consciousness.

Take Twenty One Pilots. The band's recent Bandito tour in October was an explosive extravaganza, featuring an elaborate stage set up.

Now The Chainsmokers have kicked off their World War Joy, and some have noted a similarity between their current live experience and Twenty One Pilots' achievements.

Here's a few concerned onlookers.

Indeed, some fans have gone far enough as to resurrect an old beef between the two artists...

Neither party has commented on the social media speculation.

