Wait. Did The Chainsmokers Copy Twenty One Pilots Stage Show?

Stage shows are a massive, massive undertaking.

Often taking months - if not years - to plan, lay out, and execute, they can leave a permanent impact on fans' consciousness.

Take Twenty One Pilots. The band's recent Bandito tour in October was an explosive extravaganza, featuring an elaborate stage set up.

Now The Chainsmokers have kicked off their World War Joy, and some have noted a similarity between their current live experience and Twenty One Pilots' achievements.

Here's a few concerned onlookers.

twenty one pilots tickets got sold out? no worries! the chainsmokers are gonna put on a show exactly like the one you wanted pic.twitter.com/bp21kvtfKt — ghada (@plaincab) September 26, 2019

@ the chainsmokers, when tyler said "we're twenty one pilots and so are you" he didn't mean THIS pic.twitter.com/Pc10wq2UGI — tiz misses tyler and josh ⊬ (@odetokeons) September 26, 2019

Indeed, some fans have gone far enough as to resurrect an old beef between the two artists...

Does anyone remember when the chainsmokers tried to do a song with “Twenty One Pilots” but only wanted to work woth Tyler, not josh.. and still use the bands name?



Tyler declined because josh wouldn’t be apart of the song. — TylerJroseph (@tyler_jroseph) September 26, 2019

Neither party has commented on the social media speculation.

