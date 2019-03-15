Wait. Did Janet Jackson Just Bump Herself Up The Glastonbury Line Up?

Festival booking is a delicate art.

Sure, getting fantastic acts is a dream come true, but then you've actually got to balance out their expectations.

Glastonbury announced their full 2019 line up this year, which runs as follows:

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

Janet Jackson was named on the bill, and - as it customary - she shared the news on her socials. Except with one minor difference: she had been pushed to primary position on the bill.

Now, we can't imagine Janet sitting with Paint open trying to re-write the bill, but it's certainly enlightening to realise that even at the very top of the tree artists are still arguing over which brand they're on...

Glastonbury runs between July 26th - 30th.

