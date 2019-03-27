Wait. Are The 1975 Planning Their Own Festival?

Matty Healy drops a few more hints...
Robin Murray
News
28 · 03 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 28 · 03 · 2019
0

The 1975 could be about to throw their own festival, it seems.

Matty Healy tends to use Twitter as a mood board, a space to express new ideas and share some insights with fans.

The singer has previously mentioned the prospect of a festival, perhaps held in conjunction with the band's label Dirty Hit.

It seems that wheels could be in motion, with the frontman now messaging:

Circa Waves are certainly up for it...

And it seems Matty isn't exaggerating, either...

