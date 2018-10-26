Wait. Are Jack White And Bob Dylan Writing Together?

Jack White is lucky enough to have been able to work with some of his heroes.

Turning Third Man Records into an independent powerhouse, he was even able to tempt Neil Young to record a full album - 2014's 'A Letter Home' - on his straight-to-vinyl Voice-O-Booth.

Currently operating with The Raconteurs, Jack White spoke to Rolling Stone about his Third Man plans, including a venue and distillery at their Nashville base.

Discussing his friendship with Bob Dylan, he was asked if he was ever given any musical advice.

Jack responded: “All the time. He’s been an incredible mentor to me, and a good friend, too. I’m lucky to even have one conversation with him. Everything else has been icing on the cake.”

Pushed on this, Jack White was asked if the two had written together: “I cannot tell you that. I wish I could tell you, but I cannot...”

Moving on to different areas, the songwriter then began describing his impressions of Dylan's life and character.

He said: “He’s very complicated. A lot of people who go through fame, even a small taste of it, are going through experiences that probably no human being should ever go through. I’ve walked into a room and felt like I’m intimidating people. You don’t know what you’re supposed to do. I think people like Dylan end up trying to avoid that stuff.”

The Raconteurs' new album 'Help Us Stranger' is out now.

