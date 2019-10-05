Wait. Are BTS And Charli XCX Recording Together?

It seems as though a collaboration between Korean stars BTS and Charli XCX is on the cards.

BTS kicked off a fresh chapter earlier in the year, with their number one album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' set to be followed by a full international stadium tour.

The pop group's Halsey collaboration 'Boy With Luv' shattered streaming records, but this could be eclipsed by their next project.

Metro reports that a new single has been registered with the BMI, and it features Charli XCX.

It's not yet know if this will be a full artistic collaboration or a guest vocal, but it marks another stellar achievement for BTS.

More on this as it is confirmed. 'Map of the Soul: Persona' is out now.

