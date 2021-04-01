Wait. Are BROCKHAMPTON Teasing New Music?

BROCKHAMPTON have begun teasing new music, it seems.

The world's hardest working boy band haven't officially released any new music since 2019, although they did share - and subsequently delete - a number of collaborations last year.

Leader Kevin Abstract shared a picture of himself in the studio on Instagram over the weekend, marked with the word 'FINISHING'.

Now BROCKHAMPTON have shared a clip, featuring the group racing out of the darkness, and towards the light.

Towards the end of the clip BROCKHAMPTON say, "Who let the dope boys out?"

The clip finishes with the word: 'THE LIGHT IS WORTH THE WAIT'.

Check out the clip below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.