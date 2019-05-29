Vylet's Dreamy Pop Sends You Into Raptures

California dream pop outsider Vylet has shared her gorgeous new single 'i know you've thought of us'.

The West Coast talent grew up listening to classical moment, swapping this with some of the underground sounds around her.

Drawn to the dreamier end of shoegaze, she retained her passion for Chopin, giving her music a supremely sophisticated use of melody.

Highly emotive new single 'i know you've thought of us' taps into that classic sense of Hollywood glamour, but gives it a dark twist.

It's a city of the imagination, a kind of everlasting twilight populated by this central figure, a mysterious, elegant, and shadowy femme fatale.

She comments: "I'm somewhat introspective as I observe a retro-futuristic old Hollywood of silhouetted palm trees and glowing phones. I played with ethereal synths to capture the sparkly, eternally sunny nature of LA tinged with darkness."

Tune in now.

