Vula Viel Jam Hard On New Track 'What's Not Enough About That?'

Vula Viel is a project based on possibility.

The three-piece are rooted in that early 80s sense of post-punk, a space where invention is invited and cross-pollination almost obligatory.

Moving from Pop Group style punk-funk through to West African influence, the band also have a rich jazz heritage.

With a new album out now , Vula Viel have confirmed plans for a string of tour dates, including a show at London's Cafe OTO on March 12th.

We're able to share the video for funky jammer 'What's Not Enough About That?', a song built around that sloping bass line.

Laid back in its hazy late evening approach, the neat flourishes - check out that marimba line - take Vula Viel to the next level.

Tune in now.

