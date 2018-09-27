VRWRK Play With Nostalgia In This Incredible New Video

East London trio VRWRK have always linked in to club culture.

It informs their songwriting, from the sounds they choose to the lyrics themselves.

New single 'Fools' is a nostalgic look back at their youth, with singer Salem Khazali lost amid the ravey electronics.

Matching elements of house and techno to that subtle UKG kick, it's a potent brew, one that looks at the past to carve out fresh paths for the future.

The visuals build on this, utilising archive footage from the 90s while digitally adding Salem Khazali to proceedings.

It's oddly moving, wholly eye-catching, and premiering on Clash now.

Catch VRWRK at London's Corsica Studios on November 1st.

