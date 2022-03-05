Voodoo Bloo's 'Small' Opens A New Chapter

Voodoo Bloo have shared their new single 'Small'.

The band were born in Sheffield, before making their way around the globe to their current New Zealand base.

Known for their punchy punk rock workouts, Voodoo Bloo have now decided to broaden their song.

New album 'The Blessed Ghost' lands later this year, and it finds the group aiming for more nuanced, emotionally involved songwriting.

Take new single 'Small'. Out now, it's a gripping return, a song about familial relationships, and learning the lessons of the past.

Produced by Greg Haver (Manic Street Preachers, Bullet for my Valentine) and Scott Seabright (Mumford and Sons, Passenger), it represents something new for the band.

Voodoo Bloo comment...

“In a way, it was written not only to a younger self but also my Mother, about my growth into a person and the distance it's created from memories long gone. This is a new frontier for Voodoo Bloo, a new chapter of what we stand for and what we wish to create beyond our wildest imagination."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Vincent Gabriel

