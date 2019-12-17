Viv Albertine's Memoirs To Become TV Series

Viv Albertine's memoirs will become a TV series, it has been confirmed.

The English musician was a founder member of The Slits, and was a key figure during punk's first wave.

Her two books - Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys and To Throw Away Unopened - moved through that era, two honest, moving, and laugh out loud funny tomes.

Now Variety reports that Viv Albertine's memoirs will receive the TV treatment, produced by Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley’s Number 9 Films and Rachael Horovitz’s West Fourth Films.

Karlsen, Woolley and Horovitz comment: "What an exciting and exhilarating prospect to re-explore a time when music, fashion, political ideologies and sexuality were turned on their heads. So beautifully evoked alongside personal insights and frank reflections of an extraordinary woman’s life in Albertine’s two incredible memoirs."

The production team add: "Nothing that has happened before or since can match the explosion that was '70s London Punk, and Viv Albertine helped pack the dynamite, place the detonator and light the fuse. The Slits forged the soundtrack to a gender-bending, iconic cultural revolution and guitarist Viv Albertine was right in the thick of it. She helped create an uninhibited new attitude, a unique musical language and a DIY aesthetic that invaded and ingrained itself into the mainstream."

For her part, Viv Albertine says: "I’m so happy that Rachael, Elizabeth and Stephen are bringing my books to the screen. Right from the start they were sensitive to the extremely personal nature of the work and I knew the books were in the hands of producers with integrity. Their vision is perfectly in tune with the work, they understand the subject and the times, I can’t wait for the project to get started and to see all the characters in my story come to life."

There is no indication yet when the TV series will air.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.