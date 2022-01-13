Vitalic Has Remixed POPOF's Dancefloor Blaster 'Serenity'

Vitalic has stepped in to remix POPOF's dancefloor blaster 'Serenity'.

The release initially hit shelves back in 2009 and quickly became one of that era's defining club culture jewels.

A perennial smash whenever it is played out, 'Serenity' forms the fulcrum of a special remix EP toasting a Form Music milestone.

The imprint reaches 100 releases with the ushering in of the new EP, and we're able to share a teaser.

Vitalic has stepped in to remix 'Serenity' and his bubbling take on the track adds nu-disco elements to the production.

Pirouetting into the heavens, Vitalic's take on 'Serenity' emphasises the evergreen success of the original, while saluting the prowess of Form Music.

Vitalic comments...

“I'm really proud and honoured to have worked on this project for my label's 100th release, and there are so many talented artists involved! It's a milestone for me because it's the culmination of all the hard work my team and I have put into developing FORM Music over the years.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Yann Rabanier

- - -