Vitalic Announces Two-Part Album 'Dissidænce'

Vitalic returns with new two-part album 'Dissidænce'.

The producer intends to release 'Dissidænce' across two volumes, with the first landing on October 15th.

The two parts will overlap to create an over-arching narrative, with Vitalic aiming to dial back the studio slickness for something rougher.

He comments: "I went back to a rougher style of composition than on my last two albums, a sound more influenced by the 1970s, more direct, less smooth. I wanted the production to be aggressive but still sexy."

"More than anything, it was a question of timing. While composing I realised that eight tracks felt like too little for an album, and sixteen was really over the top, so I decided to cut the whole thing in half! The main reason though, is that I felt I hadn't been able to express everything I wanted to on the first volume - like something had been left unfinished."

New single 'Carbonized' is online now, a takedown of "toxic people" that sets its sights on the dance floor.

Vitalic explains: “‘Carbonized’ is about toxic people who can kill without touching, without weapons - just by their nature. Somewhere between American or English 70s EBM and French electroclash on steroids, the punk energy turns decidedly to the dancefloor in these four minutes of screaming synthesizers and saturated beats.”

