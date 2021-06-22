Vistas Return With Refreshing New Single 'Young Forever'

Indie band Vistas have released a summery new single ‘Young Forever’.

The refreshing new track is the fourth song to be showcased from upcoming album ‘What Were You Hoping to Find?’, set to be come out on August 20th. Other singles released from the record so far include ‘Dayglow’, ‘Stuck in your Head’, and ‘Start Again’.

The new album aims to retain the band’s signature optimism while expanding on the trio’s songwriting abilities. Vistas broke onto the scene last year with critically acclaimed album ‘Everything Changes in the End’, although the group had previously released singles and EPs, including indie hit ‘Retrospect’.

The band has also released a limited-edition record for pre-order in collaboration with Blood Records, featuring a pop-up art sleeve and a two-colour vinyl. Only 1000 of the limited-edition record are available for pre-order. Tickets are also on sale for the group’s biggest tour yet, set to take place across the autumn.

Band frontman Prentice Robertson said: “‘Young Forever’ is the opposite of ‘Dayglow’ and looks at those not so optimistic days of lockdown. It comes from a place of worrying that I was missing out on some of the best and most important moments in my life and not wanting them to pass me by.

“The light in this song comes in the chorus where I say that none of that really matters when you’ve found someone that will always make you feel young regardless of what ever else is happening around you.”

Words: Sasha Mills

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

- - -