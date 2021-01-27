Visionary Producer SOPHIE Has Died

Reports are coming in that hugely influential producer SOPHIE has died.

The electronic musician has produced some truly peerless work, operating in a field of their own.

Sought after by some of the biggest names in 21st century music, SOPHIE also became a trans icon, a genuinely groundbreaking creative visionary.

Record label PAN was amongst the first to suggest SOPHIE had passed, tweeting their respects in the early hours of January 30th.

This was then followed by a number of tributes, amplifying the speculation around the electronic musician.

A number of SOPHIE's close friends have also paid their respects, with artists such as Christine and the Queens expressing their sorrow.

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

Mixmag reports that SOPHIE died in a "sudden accident" while staying in Athens. A full statement from SOPHIE's team can be found below:

"It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident. At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity."

"SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

Truly devastating news. Clash will be publishing a full tribute to SOPHIE's life and work in due course.

