Vision Crew's New Mixtape Is The Sound Of Lewisham

Whoever commented recently on grime's so-called demise has clearly never been to Lewisham.

The south London borough has an astonishingly rich grime lineage, right from the first wave to the present day.

As if having Mercury nominee Novelist as youth mayor wasn't evidence enough, Lewisham is currently home to Vision Crew, one of the most vital new forces in grime.

Building on the successes of the past by aiming for an uncharted future, Visions Crew is a looseknit grouping of producers and MCs, each with a style of their own.

They work as any group of friends - pushing each other further, the sense of bravado and one-up-man-ship gives the crew a stunning sense of power.

New tape 'Swimming In The Blue' is incoming on Keepin' It Grimy, the label set up by DJ, broadcaster and perpetual grime supporter Logan Sama.

A taut, concise tape, it's a natural blend of styles that makes its points in an incisive manner - of course, it also helps that the beats pop, the bars rip themselves out of the stereo.

As sound engineering goes, it's perfectly matched to that London borough, it's network of streets, alleys, and avenues.

Vision Crew tell Clash: "'Swimming In The Blue' is the raw representation of our upbringing and lifestyle within Lewisham, while highlighting the trials and tribulations of grafting through music and everyday life..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.