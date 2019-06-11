Visa Fees For Foreign Artists Touring America To Increase By 50%

Visa fees for foreign artists seeking to tour America will increase by 50%, it has been confirmed.

The move has been the source of speculation for some time, and - as theQuietus notes - it has now been put in motion.

Foreign artists travelling to the United States to perform will have their visa fees increased by 50% before the end of 2020.

The change will impact on both the P and O visa types, which are commonly used by touring artists.

In short, the visas allow artists to re-enter the country within one and three years, respectively.

The fees for an O visa - suitable for "Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement" - will reach $705, a hike of some 53%.

Meanwhile the P visa - which can be used by family members of the touring party - will be priced at $695, an increase of 51%.

The changes will come into effect from October 2nd, while the actual waiting times for said visas will increase to 15 business days.

Alongside this, a fast track service has been offered - it charges fees in excess of $1000 per visa.

