Virtual Pint Aims To Help Your Local Music Venue Survive

New venture Virtual Pint aims to help independent music venues survive the current coronavirus chaos.

With the country shutting down, it's become clear that live music - in its current iteration - is simply un-achievable within the current limitations.

Clubs and venues have been told to shut, with staff around the country facing an uncertain future.

New venture Virtual Pints let's fans help out their local venue, aiming to raise £5000 to help those on the ground.

Those behind the project explain:

Weʼre raising £5,000 to help independent venues, pubs and arts spaces stay in business. Every time you raise a #VirtualPint, you raise real money.

Get involved HERE.

