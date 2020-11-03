Virtual Pint Aims To Help Your Local Music Venue Survive

New venture Virtual Pint aims to help independent music venues survive the current coronavirus chaos.
With the country shutting down, it's become clear that live music - in its current iteration - is simply un-achievable within the current limitations.
Clubs and venues have been told to shut, with staff around the country facing an uncertain future.
New venture Virtual Pints let's fans help out their local venue, aiming to raise £5000 to help those on the ground.
Those behind the project explain:
Weʼre raising £5,000 to help independent venues, pubs and arts spaces stay in business. Every time you raise a #VirtualPint, you raise real money.
Get involved HERE.
With so many people staying at home right now, opening their own virtual spaces and hangouts, we wanted to make sure that the bricks and mortar of our communities don't get forgotten about... so we're raising a #VirtualPint for the Music Venue Trust and other vulnerable spaces at the link in our bio. . There's a lot of our favourite venues right now at financial risk, and these are vital for the arts and community around them. . So the principal is this: Instead of going to the pub, you can buy a virtual pint for £3.50, a virtual cocktail for £5, or a virtual round for £20. In fact there's a whole menu (including non alcoholic beverages) to choose from at bit.ly/VirtualPints. . Alternatively you can open a tab, offer a full round, or splash on a bottle of Dom Perignon at the bar... and to say thanks, you'll be entered in to a draw for a multitude of prizes, including 2 x tickets to this year's @endoftheroad. . In addition to providing a main source of income to millions of people across the country, independent venues play an indispensable part in local communities and art scenes. With your help we are happy to support @musicvenuetrust to provide funds for these cultural hubs to keep their doors open, lights on and the real pints flowing. . To buy a pint, head to bit.ly/VirtualPints, or to contact us about helping your favourite venue, drop a line to pints@greenhousegroup.co.uk . . . #independentvenue #independentvenueweek #fundraiser #musicvenuetrust #musicvenue #covid_19 #virtualaid #coronavirus #virtualpints #pubowners #venueowners #theatreowners
