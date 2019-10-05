Virginia Wing Share New 'Pale Burnt Lake' EP

Virginia Wing have shared their new 'Pale Burnt Lake' EP in full.

The project's recent album 'Ecstatic Arrow' was a transcendent success, a genuinely groundbreaking piece of lucid composition.

Sparking some inspired live shows, Virginia Wing have now devised a series of new snippets, each utilising themes and motifs from 'Ecstatic Arrow'.

New EP 'Pale Burnt Lake' has a character of its own, though, a curious collection of live interludes, abstract sketches, free form spoken word and improvised soundtrack.

Available right now digitally and on cassette, Virginia Wing will follow 'Pale Burnt Lake' EP with a burst of Stateside shows.

Photo Credit: Thom Adams

