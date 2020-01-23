Virginia Wing Announce New Album 'private LIFE'

Virginia Wing will release new album 'private LIFE' on February 12th.

The band's superb 2018 album 'Ecstatic Arrow' was built in the Swiss alps, but time round the lockdown trio were forced to work with more mundane circumstances.

If anything, though, this has pushed Virginia Wing to become ever more productive, with new album 'private LIFE' overhauling their sound once more.

The oblique synth pop remains, with elements of Millennial R&B aligned to their post-punk methodologies.

A group moving firmly in their own lane, the new album - which you can pre-order HERE - is led by a daring new single.

'I'm Holding Out For Something' is an off piste electronic pop jammer, one that reinterprets those influences in a daring way.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Martin Livesey

