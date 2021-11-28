Virgil Abloh Has Died

Robin Murray
28 · 11 · 2021

Creative icon Virgil Abloh has died, it has been announced.

The news was confirmed by LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White, with Virgil Abloh having seemingly battled cancer privately for some time.

In the statement, Bernard Arnault speaks emotionally about his friend and colleague, expressing his "shock" at Virgil Abloh's passing.

A vastly influential figure in fashion and design, Virgil's passion for music drew him into a different sphere.

Collaborating extensively, he worked on iconic cover art alongside Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, and many more.

The news has left the music and fashion world shocked - Virgil Abloh's condition was a tightly kept secret, and he was most recently planning a high profile collaboration alongside Mercedes-Benz.

Rest in power, Virgil Abloh.

More on this story as it develops.

