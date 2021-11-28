Creative icon Virgil Abloh has died, it has been announced.

The news was confirmed by LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White, with Virgil Abloh having seemingly battled cancer privately for some time.

In the statement, Bernard Arnault speaks emotionally about his friend and colleague, expressing his "shock" at Virgil Abloh's passing.

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

A vastly influential figure in fashion and design, Virgil's passion for music drew him into a different sphere.

Collaborating extensively, he worked on iconic cover art alongside Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, and many more.

R.I.P. Virgil Abloh



Here are just a few of the iconic album covers he has worked on over the last few years

pic.twitter.com/crXqCzYjqL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 28, 2021

The news has left the music and fashion world shocked - Virgil Abloh's condition was a tightly kept secret, and he was most recently planning a high profile collaboration alongside Mercedes-Benz.

Rest in power, Virgil Abloh.

More on this story as it develops.

