Virgil Abloh Designs Sleeve For New Special Request Release

Virgil Abloh is set to design the sleeve for the next Special Request release.

Paul Woolford's project delves into his roots in rave, hardcore, and jungle, supplying some breaks-laden heaters in the process.

There's much more to it than just system rinsers, though, with the emotional range and technical dexterity on display sitting in a league of its own.

Ever-productive, four albums from Special Request landed in 2019, with one track 'Spectral Frequency' now gaining a stand-alone release.

Paul Woolford has composed new music for the R&S drop, while Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton artistic director - designs the one off psychedelic sleeve.

