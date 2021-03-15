Vintage Soul Voice PM Warson Teases '(Don't) Hold Me Down'

English artist PM Warson has been the name on vintage soul connoisseurs lips for a while now.

A handful of singles have allowed the songwriter to sketch out his identity, giving that late 50s and early 60s sound a modern twist.

Music for dancers, chancers, and romancers, we're hearing elements of Ray Charles and Sam Cooke, while he's worth slotting alongside the modern-day Colemine school, too.

A full album - recorded live in East London - is on the way through Légère Recordings, with PM Warson now teasing a new single.

'(Don't) Hold Me Down' is dominated by that whiplash guitar line, while the purring vocal is offset by some neat girl group harmonies.

The single comes equipped with a video short by Jodie Canwell, who neatly tied down PM Warson's retro-modernist aesthetic.

Opening in Soho, we visit Chinatown and Wardour Street, before finding the singer stood out the historic, ultra-cool Soho Italia coffee shop.

Check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.