Vintage Culture Shares New Collaborative Project

Brazilian maestro Vintage Culture has shared his new collaborative project.

Lockdown tried to keep us apart, but it simply meant that people had to put some more effort into keeping the ties of friendship working.

Vintage Culture knows this all too well, spending his quarantine focussing on creating new music with some close associates.

New project 'Vintage Culture & Friends 3' is out now, and it's the end product of this process, one that binds him to some aesthetic allies.

A slimmed down five tracker, it's driven by "the sole intention of making you dance, and to help you forget the world for a while..."

Vintage Culture comments: "I created 'Vintage Culture & Friends Vol.3' with my friends in music, Gabe, KVSH, Dashdot and Meca. They have joined me with. We had a great time creating this music. Someday, when this is all behind us, we'll be dancing together to these songs at our favorite parties."

"Strange times are upon us. And though we may sometimes feel alone, we're in this together. We await reuniting with our friends and loved ones, we await dancing together, singing together - creating new memories with our best friends. Until that day - stay safe, stay hopeful, and be grateful for the friends in your life."

Tune in now.

