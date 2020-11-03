Vintage Culture Returns With 'Deep Inside Of Me'

Vintage Culture has shared new single 'Deep Inside Of Me'.

The future-pop maverick returns, fresh from the overwhelming success of his single 'Save Me'.

Continuing the collaborative tip, new single 'Deep Inside Of Me' finds Vintage Culture working alongside some fellow pop aliens.

Sparring with frequent collaborator Adam K, the single also utilises the explosive force of MKLA.

Adam K comments...

After the success of our last collaboration 'Save Me', I'm honoured to be on another magical release with my brother Vintage Culture and the rising star that is MKLA.

We had a great time putting this one together and is already becoming a crowd favourite.

Tune in now.

