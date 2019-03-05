Vincenzo Ramaglia Shares Intriguing New Track 'La parole 4'

Multi-disciplinary artist Vincenzo Ramaglia has shared new composition 'La parole 4'.

The producer's new album 'La parole' arrives on February 14th, the end point in a journey that goes back a number of years.

Working continuously, Vincenzo Ramaglia has drawn like minds into his orbit, allowing him to expand and develop his techniques.

Vincenzo explains: "I ended (and sent Laure) the electronic parts of La parole all in one breath, before taking a flight to the USA last summer."

"While on the road in desert areas of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California, I received drafts of Laure's vocal improvisations. So, on the one hand, I was in front of deeply suggestive panoramas while listening and listening again to her tracks with the earphones, on the other I was anxious to edit her material and complete the album."

"I like to think that in the last songs of 'La parole', there is also the inspiration that gave me the magical alchemy between those metaphysical places and the kaleidoscopic voice of Laure, who always manages to find her way in my intricate electronic mazes."

Album cut 'La parole 4' is out now, with the intricate electronics winding themselves around the tender, inquisitive vocal.

Tune in now.

