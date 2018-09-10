Vince Staples To Star In A Road Trip Movie

Vince Staples is set to star in an upcoming indie film called Punk, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The Los Angeles rapper – who dropped ‘Get The F*ck Off My Dick’ earlier this year – is apparently set to play Peter, a character who embarks on a road trip with a group of professional bank robbers that are on the run from the FBI.

The film will be the directorial debut of Richard Hughes and Staples has tweeted confirming the news, but a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Staples is no stranger to the screen: he is the voice of Vinz in Shôjirô Nishimi and Guillaume Renard’s animated film MFKZ set to be released in the US this month, alongside Wu Tang’s RZA.

Back in 2015, he also had a minor role in Rick Famuyiwa's Dope as "Dom's Crew 1”.

At the end of October Staples will appear at a benefit concert honouring Mac Miller, who passed away last month. The show – which will also launch the Mac Miller Circles Fund – features a stellar line-up including Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak and Action Bronson.