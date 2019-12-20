Vince Staples Shares New Single 'Hell Bound'

Vince Staples has shared his new single 'Hell Bound' - tune in now.

The LA artist has already shared two singles this year, with 'So What' and 'Sheet Music' showing him at his best.

'Hell Bound' completes the 2019 trilogy, and comes as the rapper overhauls The Vince Staples Show website.

Out now, it's a punchy rap burner, with the infectious production providing a neat bedrock for Vince Staples' delivery.

The cute animated visualiser features a full breakdown of the lyrics, too - tune in now.

Photography: Keith Oshiro

