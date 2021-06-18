Vince Staples Drops New Single 'LAW OF AVERAGES'

Hyped hip-hop musician Vince Staples has just dropped a fiery new track in the form of ‘LAW OF AVERAGES’, a chilled but energetic single acting as the first preview at a new upcoming full-length release – the first from the esteemed artist in three years.

The song is accompanied by a cinematic yet candid performance video. This upcoming 10-track record delves deeper than ever before into Vince’s upbringing and adolescence, revealing a new side to his art.

It explores a time where he was learning to deal with his troubles while keeping his eye on the road ahead, helping shape those around him along the way. It may seem a strange decision to have a self-titled album as the sixth record in a well-established career, but as Staples explains:

“It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

The rappers new body of work is produced by Kenny Beats, and serves as merely a tease of further creative projects to be gradually unveiled throughout 2021.

Words: Finlay Holden

