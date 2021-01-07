Villagers Shares Beautiful Song 'So Simpatico'

Villagers have shared new song 'So Simpatico'.

The Conor O'Brien led venture is back, with the songwriter set to release new album 'Fever Dreams' on August 20th.

New single 'So Simpatico' leads the way, a graceful return with neat melodic phrasing and gentle use of a glockenspiel.

The vocal from O'Brien is typically expressive, as he sings: “the more I know, the more I care...”

He comments: “It’s a song of devotion; whether to a person, the self, or the art of being, a struggle for authenticity is at its core. We all jammed and recorded an early version with too many words and I took it home and simplified it until it was as pure an expression as possible. It’s a pop song about the essence of love.”

Rosie Barrett directed the video, one that features a sad clown learning to embrace self-love.

She explains: “'So Simpatico' is a journey of awakening and self-reflection of a sad clown finding love within himself and sparking that zest for life that was lost some time ago. Creating a visual narrative for this beautiful song was a joy as I have been long admiring Conor's music. I had the pleasure of working with a brilliant cast and crew in the making and I am very excited to see this video out in the world.”

Photo Credit: Rich Gilligan

- - -