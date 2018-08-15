Villagers Share Moving New Cut 'Fool'

Villagers have shared moving new cut 'Fool' - tune in now.

The Irish project return later this year, with new album 'The Art Of Pretending To Swim' arriving on September 21st.

New song 'Fool' is a hopelessly romantic return, with Conor O'Brien's delivery truly tugging at the heartstrings.

Opening in sweeping, unforgettable style, Conor croons: “So here is my bleeding heart… Will you take the pain away?”

Bob Gallagher uses this as a launchpad for the full video, a twist on the traditional marriage vows. He comments:

“The video is a surreal take on a marriage proposal, which is the ultimate gambit in love. The scenario pushes how much Conor's character is willing to overlook his partner's shortcomings, and convince himself that everything is fine. You could call it foolishness but you could also consider it a kind of optimism, striving to see the best in a situation.”

Tune in now.

Catch Villagers at the following shows:

October

17 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

18 Glasgow Art School

19 Manchester Gorilla

21 Leeds Wardrobe

22 Oxford O2 Academy 2

23 London Hackney Arts Centre **SOLD OUT**

25 Liverpool Arts Club

27 Dublin Metropolis Festival, RDS

30 Bristol Trinity

31 Brighton Old Market

