Villagers Enter Moog Heaven On 'Again'

Villagers have shared their new Moog soaked hymn 'Again'.

The Conor O'Brien led project are back once more, with new album 'The Art Of Pretending To Swim' out later this month.

Released on September 21st, the record is packed with surprises, including new instrumentation and lyrical openness.

'Again' is online now, a song that opens with an 808 beat and layers itself in Moog textures.

Conor sings: "I’ve found again a place in my heart again / For God again in the form of Art again..."

