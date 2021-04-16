Villagers Announce New Album 'Fever Dreams'

Villagers will release new album 'Fever Dreams' on August 20th.

The Irish project returns, with Conor O'Brien sculpting a new album, the follow up to 2018's 'The Art of Pretending to Swim' .

Sculpted as 2019 turned into 2020 at a tiny studio in Dublin, Conor then spent those long lockdown months refining and finessing his material.

Out on August 20th, 'Fever Dreams' will be accompanied by some headline shows, with new song 'The First Day' online now.

A full video for 'The First Day' has been shot, with director Daniel Brereton commenting...

“The whole process was pretty collaborative with Conor. I think we both imagined a floatiness to the video, and obviously the title conjures up a lot of imagery and ideas, ‘The first day of the rest of your life’. What does that look like? How does that feel? We were very lucky to shoot on film and have great casting and styling. Shooting during a pandemic is not easy, so I feel fortunate that we got to make it happen.”

A typically literate, moving return, 'The First Day' was born out of a renewed desire towards connection.

Conor O'Brien explains: “I had an urge to write something that was as generous to the listener as it was to myself. Sometimes the most delirious states can produce the most ecstatic, euphoric and escapist dreams.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rich Gilligan

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.