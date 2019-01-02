Victoria+Jean Excel On Lo-Fi Pop Cut 'Free Insult'

Acclaimed duo Victoria+Jean fire out spearheads of avant-pop noise that refuse to obey the normal codes and rules.

Linking with producer Henrik Alsér, the band's incoming album 'Underdog' is their boldest, most explosive offering yet.

With a Focus Wales show in the pipeline it's set to be a busy Spring for the duo, who want to blast back against the over-arching blandness of modern society.

Seizing on the right to offend and criticise, new single 'Free Insult' seethes and writhes with an energy of its own.

Victoria describes the song as “a reaction towards all these free hug movements. We’re living in a time of silent dictatorship. A time of ‘oh you cannot say nor do that’, and in some cases you can be totally censored...”

“It just feels like we no longer have the right to really criticise nor get angry or scream. And writing down something with some offensive words or content is going to be censored, banished and taken away. ‘Free Insult’ was our reaction to that. I'm not asking you to do free hugs nor to insult someone but to assume who you are and what you think”.

Long time friend of the band Corentin Kopp steps in to direct the video, shot on VHS using multiple cameras.

The director explains, “the video embraces generation loss, analogue titling and improvisation, with the aim of recreating the energy of the track and embrace the delicate poetry of its lyrics...”

“The split screen or the VHS game is something you see quite often these days but I hope that by using four cameras, and taking inspiration from comics book and the cinerama process, I managed to bring something visually a bit different...”

Check it out now.

Catch Victoria+Jean at FOCUS Wales on May 18th.

