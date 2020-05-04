Victoria Monét Share Shimmering, Sensual R&B Jammer 'Dive'

R&B polymath Victoria Monét has shared her gliding new single 'Dive'.

The songwriter's new project 'Jaguar' is incoming, and each preview feels more enticing than the last.

'Dive' is online now, an ultra-sensual R&B jammer that finds Victoria Monét exploring the pleasures of female love.

There's a playful side to the production, one echoed by the teasing flirtation of the vocal.

"Women are an adventure," she insists. "We are as powerful as oceans, as beneficial as H2O and as fun as any theme park. Anyone lucky enough to taste that thrill should go all in. 'Dive' playfully invites one to do so."

"It emphasizes the importance of women getting our pleasure through oral sex. It’s not talked about enough from our perspective and I wanted to break the ice. They say most humans are about 60% water, but I believe women must be 69% so dive in baby."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.