Victoria Monét Is Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist

Victoria Monét is on a mission to shake up the music industry.

Not content with releasing stellar R&B jams like last year’s ‘Ass Like That’ and collaborating with the likes of Ariana Grande, the Sacramento force-of-nature has just been named as Apple Music’s latest Up Next artist.

She’s made an Up Next short film for the streaming giant, all shot on iPhone 11. Clash can share an exclusive clip from the film now.\

In the clip, Monét digs into the challenges she’s faced navigating the ins and outs of the music industry, exposing her vulnerabilities as well as her fierce ambitions.

“It’s a very intimidating thing to step into the light, a lot of eyes on you, a lot of judgement. It takes a lot of vulnerability but I find solace in the fact that I’ve done the work,” she says.

"I think I’m an underdog as a woman - a black woman at that - and a bisexual woman... I want to have my people who look and feel like me represented."

The full film can be viewed on Apple Music, and on 3rd March she’ll be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as working on upcoming "retro-inspired" album, ‘Jaguar’.

