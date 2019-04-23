Vicky Sola Heads To Brixton For 'Cooked Food'

Vicky Sola knows that she needs to put herself first.

It's part of what makes her music so infectious - she's completely honest, with her soulful blend of afro-pop having a wonderful directness.

Take new single 'Cooked Food'. It's about gearing up for a date, and giving yourself a little self-love first.

It's a song about black identity, with Vicky Sola reaching back to the culture that surrounded her from birth, finding both comfort and inspiration.

For the video Vicky went back to Brixton market, still one of South London's most vibrant areas.

She comments:

“I wrote ‘Cooked Food’ when I recently took myself out on a little date, giving myself some self-love and care. As I was eating and listening to the Delirious beat, I thought of how it would feel to be loved how I love my food, and that’s literally how the song was birthed. I have so much love for my African culture, so it’s only right I added some of my favourite African foods into the lyrics – it made for a fun and quirky track.”

“The ‘Cooked Food’ video represents me in many ways – high-spirited and high-energy! The aim for the video is to bring positive vibrations to everyone. When people watch this video, I just want to feed them with good vibes, and make sure they enjoy the visual journey, from dancing in the streets of Brixton, to playing about in the always vibrant Brixton market, surrounded by food and recipes...”

Tune in now.

