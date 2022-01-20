Vicky Farewell's 'Are We OK?' Is A Poignant Ear-Worm

Orange County songwriter Vicky Farewell has shared new single 'Are We OK?' - tune in now.

The songwriter has signed to Mac DeMarco's record label - which is called, funnily enough, Mac's Record Label.

The imprint is her new home, with new album 'Sweet Company' set to be released on April 8th.

'Are We OK?' leads the way, and it's a neat introduction, a torn and tattered DIY indie bop with a poignant after-taste.

Vicky Farewell comments...

“‘Are We OK?’ was the first song I ever wrote and produced to completion on my own. Honestly, I never considered myself much of a singer until I made this song. It really paved a way for the rest of the record."

Photo Credit: Lauren Kim

