Vic Santoro Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It (Bussdown)'

South London's Vic Santoro has shared his new single 'Shake It (Bussdown)'.

The artist blazed a trail with his 'Glory Days' mixtapes, a multi-release project that eventually encompassed 20 songs, from around 100 tracks completed.

The creativity continues on his new EP, with 'Voice Of The Village' set to be released on May 18th.

Aiming to platform outsider voices, the EP becomes a celebration of the communities he grew up around.

Vic Santoro comments...

“‘Voice Of The Village’ is about giving voices to the people from my community who perhaps feel that they are not being heard, I feel like I’m a representation for individuals from those environments. The intention is to demonstrate that there are no ceilings to dreams - especially when you’re a believer.”

New single ‘Shake It (Bussdown)’ is a rags-to-riches tale of glory, with Vic Santoro playing it super-slick.

He says: “‘Shake It’ was recorded straight after a night out. I was able to take all the energy from the club straight into the studio. It’s about celebrating life whilst reflecting on key turning points in my journey.”

Tune in now.

- - -