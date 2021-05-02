Vic Mensa's 'Shelter' Hits A "Spiritual Note"

Vic Mensa has shared his powerful new song 'Shelter'.

The single is part of a wider project, with full details set to be sketched out in the coming weeks.

Online now, 'Shelter' takes aim at the broken institutions of America, a self-described "spiritual note" after the traumas of 2020.

Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean appear on the release, which aims to raise money for community projects.

Vic Mensa comments...

"'Shelter' is a spiritual note, a healing frequency... It was inspired not by Hollywood or Paris, but by what’s going on on the ground - in the real world, with the real people."

Tune in now.

