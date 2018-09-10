Vic Mensa Takes Down XXXTentacion In Bet Awards Freestyle

Vic Mensa seems to have aimed a series of barbs at late rapper XXXTentacion during his BET Awards freestyle.

The build up to the ceremony included speculation that Vic Mensa would reference the rapper, who was shot dead earlier in the year.

The final freestyle ran during the BET Awards, and it included a number of instated remarks that were clearly aimed at XXXTentacion and his supporters.

Vic Mensa rapped: "Only time you bear arms is in a wife beater, loser / Your favourite rapper's a domestic abuser..."

The cypher was edited, but also included: "We all know you won’t live that long / I don’t respect (edited) posthumously, homicide ain’t new to me / catch up with Akademiks at your eulogy..."

Following this, Vic Mensa uploaded a message to Instagram, acknowledging the fact that XXXTentacion's mother was in audience.

He said: "I had no idea a grieving mother would be in the audience to honour her lost son. However, I vehemently reject the trend in hip-hop of championing abusers, and I will not hold my tongue about it."

Watch the message below.

